MUST WATCH: Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson: “If Trump Loses, I’m F*cked… How Long Do You Think My Prison Sentence Is Going to Be?”

by
Elon Musk joins Tucker Carlson on X

Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson after he came out and endorsed Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Elon Musk and Tucker discussed:

  • How Elon Musk is all in on Donald Trump
  • How Elon Musk is providing Starlink to victims of Hurricane Helene
  • Musk says if Trump loses, this is the last election
  • The Epstein and Diddy Client List
  • Vaccines
  • The movement to decriminalize crime
  • Gavin Newsom’s attack on the First Amendment
  • Europe’s declining birthrate
  • We need religion
  • Why is there so much anti-human messaging?
  • AI and the Woke Mind Virus
  • Musk’s role in a Trump Administration

“If [Trump] loses, I am f*cked. How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?” Elon Musk said laughing. “Will I see my children? I don’t know.”

Elon Musk continued, “And I’ve been trashing Kamala nonstop…well the Kamala puppet I call it. Well, the machine that the Kamala puppet represents.”

Elon Musk also said if Kamala Harris becomes president, she will try to shut down X by any means possible.

“They’ll try to prosecute the company, they’ll try to prosecute me. The amount of lawfare we see taking place is outrageous,” Elon Musk said.

WATCH:

Watch the full interview here:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

