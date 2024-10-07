MUST WATCH: Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson: “If Trump Loses, I’m F*cked… How Long Do You Think My Prison Sentence Is Going to Be?”

Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson after he came out and endorsed Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Elon Musk and Tucker discussed:

How Elon Musk is all in on Donald Trump

How Elon Musk is providing Starlink to victims of Hurricane Helene

Musk says if Trump loses, this is the last election

The Epstein and Diddy Client List

Vaccines

The movement to decriminalize crime

Gavin Newsom’s attack on the First Amendment

Europe’s declining birthrate

We need religion

Why is there so much anti-human messaging?

AI and the Woke Mind Virus

Musk’s role in a Trump Administration

“If [Trump] loses, I am f*cked. How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?” Elon Musk said laughing. “Will I see my children? I don’t know.”

Elon Musk continued, “And I’ve been trashing Kamala nonstop…well the Kamala puppet I call it. Well, the machine that the Kamala puppet represents.”

Elon Musk also said if Kamala Harris becomes president, she will try to shut down X by any means possible.

“They’ll try to prosecute the company, they’ll try to prosecute me. The amount of lawfare we see taking place is outrageous,” Elon Musk said.

"If Trump loses, I am fuc*3d. How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?" Elon Musk is simply supporting the candidate he believes is best for America’s future. No one can arrest him, regardless of who wins—supporting a candidate is not a crime. pic.twitter.com/xKBLjBbMp9 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 7, 2024

