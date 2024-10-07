MUST WATCH: Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson: “If Trump Loses, I’m F*cked… How Long Do You Think My Prison Sentence Is Going to Be?”

Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson after he came out and endorsed Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Elon Musk and Tucker discussed:
- How Elon Musk is all in on Donald Trump
- How Elon Musk is providing Starlink to victims of Hurricane Helene
- Musk says if Trump loses, this is the last election
- The Epstein and Diddy Client List
- Vaccines
- The movement to decriminalize crime
- Gavin Newsom’s attack on the First Amendment
- Europe’s declining birthrate
- We need religion
- Why is there so much anti-human messaging?
- AI and the Woke Mind Virus
- Musk’s role in a Trump Administration
“If [Trump] loses, I am f*cked. How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?” Elon Musk said laughing. “Will I see my children? I don’t know.”
Elon Musk continued, “And I’ve been trashing Kamala nonstop…well the Kamala puppet I call it. Well, the machine that the Kamala puppet represents.”
Elon Musk also said if Kamala Harris becomes president, she will try to shut down X by any means possible.
“They’ll try to prosecute the company, they’ll try to prosecute me. The amount of lawfare we see taking place is outrageous,” Elon Musk said.
"If Trump loses, I am fuc*3d. How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?"
pic.twitter.com/xKBLjBbMp9
Elon Musk is all in.
