MUST-SEE VIDEO: Ron DeSantis Shuts Down CNBC Host and Decimates Kamala Harris When Asked About Her Politicizing Hurricane Milton

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined CNBC on Thursday morning hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Tampa as a Category 3 Hurricane.

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin attempted to blame Governor DeSantis, who has been working tirelessly for weeks now dealing with two massive hurricanes in his state, of playing politics with the disaster for not taking a call from Kamala Harris.

DeSantis shut down Sorkin and decimated hapless Kamala Harris who attempted to insert herself into the conversation this week.

Governor DeSantis admitted he “didn’t even know” that she had tried to call him. She never cared about natural disasters in the past.

Governor Ron DeSantis: “I didn’t even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process… and I’ve been dealing with these storms in Florida under both Trump and Biden. Neither of them ever politicized it.” “What she’s doing is she’s trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign.” “So as the governor here, who’s leading this, I don’t have time for those games. I don’t care about her campaign.” “She doesn’t understand what it means to respond to these natural disasters.”

While Governor DeSantis was dealing with TWO major natural disasters, Kamala has been drinking beer with Colbert.

And now the media wants to paint DeSantis as the bad guy! Ridiculous!