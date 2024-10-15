MUST SEE: Firefighter Grows Record-Breaking 1-Ton Pumpkin

A firefighter in Colorado has grown a record-breaking 1-ton pumpkin.

Brad Bledsoe, a fire medic with the Aurora Fire Rescue, grew a pumpkin that weighs 2,083 pounds and now holds Colorado’s state record.

Bledsoe named the pumpkin Winifred Sanderson, the name of one of the Hocus Pocus sisters.

The firefighter shared, “It was like the pride and joy of the neighborhood, like, this is the biggest pumpkin we’ve ever seen. This is so cool.”

Bledsoe revealed his daughter was a significant motivation behind growing the massive pumpkin.

“My daughter, at the time she was 4, she goes, ‘Dad, why is your pumpkin like the smallest one here?’ And so that got my competitiveness going,” shared Bledsoe.

Per KPTV:

