MUST READ UPDATE ON 2024 ELECTIONS: StopBogusBallots.com Finds 2,848,288 Likely Fraudulent Voter Registrations in 6 Swing States

A group of election integrity experts has been working behind the scenes to secure the 2024 elections.

StopBogusBallots.com is using sophisticated software to identify illegal voters that they believe the left will use to steal the election.

The chart below should give you an idea of how corrupted our voter files are in the key battleground states.

StopBogusBallots.com believes the voter rolls are more corrupted than in 2020 and that the appearance of many of these “voters” in the last few months is a sign that the Democrats have an orchestrated effortin action to steal the 2024 election.

The GOP should have been doing a lot more to force these states to follow the law, but they didn’t. The Trump campaign has done very little to counter this and the State Republican Parties seemed to be asleep at the wheel.

StopBogusBallots.com tried to sound the alarm with the GOP and the Trump campaign but it fell on deaf ears. So they are on our own to try to stop this corruption.

The website is www.StopBogusBallots.com and the group is collecting donations from patriots from all over the country.

But that may not be enough, so we are also trying to reach Elon Musk and other large donors, but we have been unable to reach their “gatekeepers.” If anyone can help, please let us know, and we will pass on the information to the organization.

StopBogusBallots.com is also filing lawsuits. They are sending letters to various county clerks demanding that they NOT send ballots to the illegal voters and if they refuse to comply, then the organization will file a lawsuit. In other words, dozens of counties in swing states are purposely mailing ballots to voters who are not legal voters. These are all Democrat-controlled counties in swing states that Republicans need to win.

By filing these lawsuits, they hope that they can show a judge, post-election, that these county clerks were informed about these illegal voters but continued to mail ballots to them anyway.

We will need to win these lawsuits or we could very well lose America.

If the Democrats are allowed to steal this election and elect Harris and take control of both Houses, they will legalize the 24+ million illegal aliens, thereby making it impossible for us to win a national election ever again. They will also make DC and Puerto Rico the 51st and 52nd states so that they gain 4 senators, making it nearly impossible to ever win control of the Senate.

They will also stack the Supreme Court by adding 3 more justices and this reconstituted court will then revisit decisions on the 1st Amendment, the 2nd Amendment, and many other issues so that our freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and right to bear arms will be compromised. Yes, we on the way to becoming a socialist police state.