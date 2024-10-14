MSNBC Panics! Far-Left Hacks Slam Republicans and Smear The Gateway Pundit for Reporting on UOCAVA Overseas Votes — Where Applicants Aren’t Required to Prove Their Identity or Provide a Legitimate Address!

Democrats have devised a brilliant plan to steal our election in 2024—and it’s really quite simple—and now, thanks to reporting by The Gateway Pundit and others, Republicans are waking up to this threat!

One month ago, Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman joined Morning Joe and said overseas voters could be the deciding factor in battleground states in 2024.

Heyman appeared on Morning Joe to discuss the Democratic Party’s efforts to mobilize millions of American voters living abroad, highlighting the pivotal influence these overseas voters could have in battleground states, where close margins may decide the election’s outcome.

By telegraphing to the American people that they believe the key to winning our elections is getting 9 million individuals to vote for Kamala Harris from a pool of 2.4 million eligible overseas voters in total (according to the U.S. government FVAP website), Democrats essentially remove the shock value when it’s announced they only achieved a percentage of their goal when it’s revealed they received millions of new overseas votes.

But as Patty McMurray previously reported at The Gateway Pundit:

“None of the so-called “9 million voters” Democrats claim they are trying to recruit will have to prove their identity or even provide a legitimate address for their past or present residence in the United States.”

This leaves the US with another significantly flawed election process and will lead to another questionable outcome.

Last week, the Gateway Pundit published the first investigative piece in a series explaining how easily our elections can be stolen without a trace.

According to Heather Honey at Verity Vote, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) is a Federal law passed in 1986.

UOCAVA requires that the states allow members of the US Armed Forces, their family members, and US citizens who reside outside of the US to register and vote absentee in elections for Federal offices in a standardized format.

In our first article on UOCAVA Voters (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act), we explained how both federal and Democratic Party websites allow online voters to register without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID, but UOCAVA voters can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government’s website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign citizens voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

Voters in most states receive and return their ballots via email, making chain of custody impossible for election inpsectors.

Of course, this is neither safe or secure!

And Democrats are angry that The Gateway Pundit and others are shining a light on this process.

Media Matters for America slammed The Gateway Pundit for making Americans aware of this shady process to create votes from whole cloth.

Media Matters wrote:

Right-wing media figures have amplified a conspiracy theory that Democrats are attempting to steal the 2024 election by weaponizing a longstanding law that allows Americans overseas to vote. As researchers at the University of Washington explained, right-wing junk site The Gateway Pundit appears to have originated the false claim in early September, and former President Donald Trump promoted it later that month. The September 6 Gateway Pundit blog mischaracterized a Democratic Party press release announcing a plan to register Americans living overseas to vote through a 1986 law known as the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The article’s headline falsely claimed that the get-out-the-vote effort — a first from the Democratic National Committee — was an “Undetectable Way to Steal the Election From Trump,” rather than a legal avenue to reach voters. “The Democrats are talking about how they’re working so hard to get millions of votes from Americans living overseas,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on September 23. “Actually, they are getting ready to CHEAT!”

And on Saturday, MSNBC ran a segment on the UOCAVA voting and the Republican lawsuits filed in recent days against this magnet for voter fraud.

MSBNC invited Susan Suinat from the US Vote Foundation to discuss UOCAVA votes and how horrible it is that anyone would question these “military voters.”

Susan did not mention how any yahoo sitting in China, Belarus, or Congo could fill out one of these registrations online without any ID or proof of a US address.

This is how MSNBC rolls.

Democrats know they need these fake voters to win in November. It’s not a secret anymore.

Already there are lawsuits filed by Republican groups in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan against this insane process.

Democrats are worried.

WATCH: