Montana Man Sentenced to Jail After Cloning Sheep

On Monday, a Montana man was sentenced to six months in Federal prison for cloning sheep.

Arthur “Jack” Schubarth, 81, of Montana, was sent to prison after “illegally using tissue and testicles from large sheep hunted in Central Asia and the U.S. to create a hybrid sheep.”

The Associated Press reported Schubarth cloned the sheep for captive trophy hunting in Minnesota and Texas.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris sent Schubarth to prison to deter anyone else from trying to “change the genetic makeup of the creatures.”

Along with a prison sentence, Judge Morris fined Schubarth $20,000 and ordered him to pay $4,000 to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

One of the stranger stories today: 81 year old Montana Man guilty of violating wildlife trafficking laws but is celebrated for successfully #cloning endangered sheep. https://t.co/g9wftjD5PQ — Andrew Hessel (@andrewhessel) September 30, 2024

Per The Guardian:

An 81-year-old Montana man was sentenced on Monday to six months in federal prison for illegally using tissue and testicles from large sheep hunted in central Asia and the US to create hybrid sheep for captive trophy hunting in Texas and Minnesota. The US district court judge Brian Morris said he struggled to come up with a sentence for Arthur “Jack” Schubarth of Vaughn, Montana. He said he weighed Schubarth’s age and lack of a criminal record with a sentence that would deter anyone else from trying to “change the genetic makeup of the creatures” on the Earth. Morris also fined Schubarth $20,000 and ordered him to make a $4,000 payment to the US Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Schubarth will be allowed to self-report to a Federal Bureau of Prisons medical facility. “I will have to work the rest of my life to repair everything I’ve done,” Schubarth told the judge just before sentencing.

In 1996, scientists first cloned Dolly the sheep but are now looking to clone humans.

READ: