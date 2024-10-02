Montana Man Sentenced to Jail After Cloning Sheep

by
Screenshot of Dolly the sheep, via Al Jazeera YouTube Channel

On Monday, a Montana man was sentenced to six months in Federal prison for cloning sheep.

Arthur “Jack” Schubarth, 81, of Montana, was sent to prison after “illegally using tissue and testicles from large sheep hunted in Central Asia and the U.S. to create a hybrid sheep.”

The Associated Press reported Schubarth cloned the sheep for captive trophy hunting in Minnesota and Texas.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris sent Schubarth to prison to deter anyone else from trying to  “change the genetic makeup of the creatures.”

Along with a prison sentence, Judge Morris fined Schubarth $20,000 and ordered him to pay $4,000 to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Per The Guardian:

An 81-year-old Montana man was sentenced on Monday to six months in federal prison for illegally using tissue and testicles from large sheep hunted in central Asia and the US to create hybrid sheep for captive trophy hunting in Texas and Minnesota.

The US district court judge Brian Morris said he struggled to come up with a sentence for Arthur “Jack” Schubarth of Vaughn, Montana. He said he weighed Schubarth’s age and lack of a criminal record with a sentence that would deter anyone else from trying to “change the genetic makeup of the creatures” on the Earth.

Morris also fined Schubarth $20,000 and ordered him to make a $4,000 payment to the US Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Schubarth will be allowed to self-report to a Federal Bureau of Prisons medical facility.

“I will have to work the rest of my life to repair everything I’ve done,” Schubarth told the judge just before sentencing.

In 1996, scientists first cloned Dolly the sheep but are now looking to clone humans.

READ:

Scientists Working to Create Human Embryos with DNA from Two Men

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 