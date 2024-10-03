Mississippi Democrat Caught Accepting Bribe of Valentino Shoes and Other Gifts For Votes in Favor of Donors

Democrat Jackson City, Mississippi councilwoman Angelique Lee was charged over the summer after she was caught accepting bribes of luxury shoes, handbags and other gifts for votes in favor of donors.

According to court documents, Angelique Lee accepted $19,000 in cash and luxury items from February 2024 to March 2024.

The cash and gifts were given to Lee from an unindicted co-conspirator.

Lee agreed to shut down a road and vote to approve a real estate development for a hotel at the Jackson Convention Complex. The fictitious deal involved two undercover FBI agents who pretended to be real estate developers from Nashville, Tennessee who wanted to invest in the project.

Lee was forced to forfeit Valentino shoes, a Christian Louboutin bag and a pair of Louboutin sandals.

Angelique Lee resigned in August after being hit with bribery charges.

Sentencing for Angelique Lee is scheduled for November 13.

