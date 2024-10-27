A United States Army sergeant was found dead Monday night after being reported missing earlier that morning, Stars and Stripes reported.

When Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, was absent from formation at Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood Base, authorities issued a missing-person alert.

The alert stated that her family nor her chain of command could make contact with her.

Later that evening, Roque’s body was found in a dumpster adjacent to the single-soldier quarters on base, Major General Christopher Beck said at a news conference Thursday.

Law enforcement has a person of interest in custody, but no charges have been filed against the person, and few details are available due to the ongoing investigation, Military.com reported.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating Roque’s death as a potential homicide.

“On behalf of Fort Leonard Wood and the entire United States Army, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fellow soldiers of Sgt. Sarah Roque,” Beck said at the news conference. “The Fort Leonard Wood community is devastated by this tragic loss.

“Sarah was a soldier and a leader in the 5th Engineer Battalion, described by her peers as tough and proud of everything she did, and proud to serve our country, which she did with honor and distinction.

“As our team continues to mourn, please know that our focus remains on providing the care, support and resources needed during this difficult time for the unit, and most importantly, the family,” Beck said.

Roque hailed from Ligonier, Indiana.

After enlisting in 2020, she attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Stars and Stripes reported.

Roque served as a mine dog handler with the 5th Engineer Battalion’s K9 detachment.

Roque’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Sarah not only served our country bravely and honorably as a soldier,” Beck said at the conference.

“She was also a daughter, a sister and a friend to many. The investigation remains a top priority for Fort Leonard Wood, and all agencies are cooperating to ensure the investigation is thorough and complete,” he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.