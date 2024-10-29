Mika the Mental Case Calls Trump’s MSG Rally a ‘White Nationalist Nazi Type Rally’ on The View (VIDEO)

Mika Brzezsinski of Morning Joe went on The View today and reacted to Trump’s MSG rally exactly as you would expect her to.

In a breathless panic, she described the event as a ‘white nationalist Nazi rally’ and even went on to cite various anti-Trump hoaxes like the ‘suckers and losers’ lie.

She really looks mentally deranged at this point.

The Daily Mail reports:

MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski roasted for ‘hysterically’ biased reaction to Trump and MSG rally MSNBC’s star morning host Mika Brzezinski was roasted online for her ‘hysterical’ reaction to Sunday night’s Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. Speaking with the ladies of the The View on Monday, Brzezinski appeared to sound the alarm over what a second Trump presidency might look like as she gave her reaction to the gathering where 20,000 MAGA supporters turned out. ‘If you thought the unhinged hysteria on The View couldn’t get any crazier, they brought on MSNBC banshee Mika Brzezinski who warned: “These are the final hours!” She claims the MSG rally was one big “white nationalist, Nazi-type rally” with “historic parallels,”‘ conservative commentator Nicholas Fondacaro wrote on X. Brzezinski appeared earnest in her warnings with just over a week to go before the majority of voters cast their vote… ‘It’s important to act on right now because this is the moment, and we won’t have it again. Nobody gets a pass trashing America, Puerto Rican Americans, nobody gets a pass degrading people. Nobody gets a pass degrading legal migrants and terrorizing people. Nobody gets a pass threatening his enemies with using the military against them.

Watch her mental breakdown:

NEW: Far-left MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski chokes up in a rage-fueled rant over Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, says it was a "N*zi-type rally." Her therapist is going to make a fortune if Trump wins. Brzezinski mentioned multiple hoaxes and conspiracy theories to make her… pic.twitter.com/tinMYZFLgx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2024

Mika needs an intervention. She truly seems to be losing her mind.