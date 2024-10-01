Migrants Accused of Looting in Tennessee After Hurricane Helene’s Destruction

Eight migrant workers have been accused of looting in flood-ravaged Washington County, Tennessee, following the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrests, naming the suspects as migrant workers who were allegedly taking advantage of the vulnerable flood zones to burglarize properties.

Among the arrested were Jesus Leodan Garcia-Peneda, 51, Josue Berardo Ortis-Valdez, 30, and Ersy Leonel Ortis-Valdez, 33, all charged with burglary.

Five others — Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo, 24, David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo, 37, Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez, 25, Marvin Hernandez-Martinez, 43, and Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen, 37 — face even more serious charges of aggravated burglary for breaking into occupied structures.

The sheriff’s office has told The Post that these men are legally in the country on work visas.

Tennessee residents are already facing the challenges of recovery from one of the worst floods in recent memory. The last thing they need is to deal with the added stress of criminal behavior from those who are supposed to be part of the workforce helping to rebuild their lives.

New York Post reported: