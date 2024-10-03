Megyn Kelly Praises JD Vance’s Performance in VP Debate and for Pushing Back on Moderators: ‘It Was a Thing of Beauty’ (VIDEO)

At this point, pretty much everyone agrees that J.D. Vance won the vice presidential debate, but the accolades are still rolling in from various sources.

One person who enjoyed the debate and Vance’s performance is Megyn Kelly. She says that Vance turned in a ‘masterclass’ on dealing with a lying opponent and biased moderators.

She also suggested that Vance flipped the script on the false image of him that has been painted by the liberal media.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MEGYN KELLY: The moderators were not much better. They were a little better than ABC News, but J.D. Vance put on a masterclass in how to handle biased moderators and a lying opponent. And it was a thing of beauty. Every Republican voter… or person who, in this case, is rooting for Trump knows exactly what I am feeling right now, which is: Thank God. Listening to a guy go out there and know how to raise the right points in response to the right questions and to not take the moderators’ bullsh-t was really cleansing… It was just so great to see. The moderators are gross. Margaret Brennan, not only do you desperately need some bronzer, you need to understand how to moderate a fair debate when you have half the country rooting for the other guy. She didn’t even attempt to be fair. I mean, I’m going to utter words I never thought I would utter. I preferred Norah O’Donnell. Margaret Brennan used to have a reputation as being kind of reasonable… When it came to issues of faith, she could be kind of like normal. But no, she has been in the soup too long. She has gone totally native over there at CBS News. You are terrible, madam. Terrible. The moderators were disgusting. But JD Vance was a vision, and Tim Walz really did indeed look like the bumbling knucklehead he said he was. You know what was so masterful about what JD did tonight? He’s been demonized by this press since he was named as the running mate, and he completely shattered that tonight.

Watch the whole thing below:

Vance did a great job but Republicans absolutely must stop agreeing to debates with these liberal media moderators. They get worse with every election cycle.