Rasmussen’s Mark Mitchell Releases Latest Battleground Polling and It’s Good News for Trump, Especially North Carolina and Pennsylvania – Via War Room with Guest Host Peter Navarro (VIDEO)

War Room guest host Peter Navarro discussed President Trump’s strength in the polls with Rasmussen Pollster Mark Mitchell on Wednesday.

“We have four swing state polls out now this week. Two more coming. Pennsylvania Trump plus three, North Carolina Trump plus five. I think those are really good results. And it represents a pretty strong shift back to the right,” Mitchell said.

“Michigan, we do have tied, but Wisconsin we have Trump plus 2, that’s also a move right,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also discussed why Kamala’s polling started to drop. As a candidate, it was more about hype with no substance.

“The big issue is that the narrative was leading the polling, and the narrative was oh look at Kamala Harris, we have a new candidate, she is so fresh and brave and stunning, and all the pollsters steadily moved left to accommodate that, but we all knew it wasn’t going to be enough,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also explained the New York Times Sienna poll and said that it favors President Trump.

“New York Times Sienna just put out I think Trump plus four in Arizona, and then they had another I think they had Harris plus three or four in Pennsylvania, but had an over sample of eight points of Biden supporters. So, it’s really a massive Trump win according to New York Times Sienna,” Mitchell continued.

Navarro and Mitchell also talked about the Harris campaign’s desperation in questioning President Trump’s mental state which is an indicator that Kamala’s chances are not looking so good.

“The thrust now with the Harris campaign is to go after Donald Trump’s mental state and age and all that stuff. Is that salient at all in anybody is gonna make a final decision or is that their last gasp of desperation?” Navarro asked.

“I think it’s desperation just as much as the courting black voters. I mean this is, this is a Presidential administration where 60 to 70 percent of people said that they saw Joe Biden’s apparent mental decline and wanted him to take a cognitive test,” Mitchell said.

Watch:

