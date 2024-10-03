“Make Them Riot” – Jack Smith’s Dirty October Surprise Dossier Accuses Trump of Inciting a Riot

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday unsealed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page “immunity motion” arguing that Trump is subjected to presidential immunity following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Chutkan unsealed the 165-page monstrosity to do the maximum damage to Trump before the election.

This is Jack Smith’s dirty October surprise.

Jack Smith rejected Trump’s claims of immunity and said his actions on January 6 were “private.”

“The defendant asserts that he is immune from prosecution for his criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election because, he claims, it entailed official conduct. Not so. Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one. Working with a team of private co-conspirators, the defendant acted as a candidate when he pursued multiple criminal means to disrupt, through fraud and deceit, the government function by which votes are collected and counted—a function in which the defendant, as President, had no official role,” Jack Smith wrote in the motion reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Jack Smith also accused Trump of inciting a riot.

According to Jack Smith’s dossier, an unidentified Trump aide messaged, “Let them riot” and “Do it!!!” in response to a colleague suggesting there would be unrest reminiscent of the Brooks Brothers Riot.

CNBC reported:

Some of that evidence does not appear to have been previously reported. For example, the filing said that on Nov. 4, 2020, a campaign employee and Trump “co-conspirator” tried to sow confusion about the vote count that was underway at the TCF Center in Detroit, which “looked unfavorable to” Trump. The filing said that when the co-conspirator was told that a batch of votes appeared to be heavily in favor of Biden, he replied, “find a reason it isn’t,” so as to “give me options to file litigation,” adding, “even if it [is].” When a colleague suggested to the co-conspirator that this could risk creating a scene reminiscent of the so-called “Brooks Brothers Riot” — an infamous bid to interfere with Florida’s vote-counting effort in the 2000 presidential election — the co-conspirator “responded, ‘Make them riot’ and ‘Do it!!!,’” according to the filing.

Jack Smith never charged Trump with with inciting a riot because no evidence exists.

The only reason why Jack Smith included the “riot” message from a Trump aide in his dossier is to attack Trump before the election.