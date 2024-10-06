Low Enthusiasm for Pro-Harris-Walz at The University of Georgia Tailgate

Tailgating at college football games is a time honored tradition, especially in the South.

On Saturday, The University of Georgia Bulldogs took on the Auburn Tigers and the tailgate scene in Athens was bustling, except for the one held by a pro-Harris-Walz group.

Video of the sparce attendence was shared on social media as the narrator exlaims, “There’s nobody here…there’s nobody here! Nobody. Nobody!”

Watch:

The Kamala Harris tailgate at the Georgia/Auburn game is looking ROUGH. (: @OldRowSwig) pic.twitter.com/0UN7zKviuE — OutKick (@Outkick) October 5, 2024

When a President Trump tour bus came to campus, the stark contrast was evident. A large crowd serendaded the bus with a traditional UGA chant (and if you have ever been to a wedding with a UGA bride or groom, you know the drill!)

Watch:

DAWGS FOR TRUMP pic.twitter.com/iwUCJCw1Dh — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) October 5, 2024

While Democrats desperately want Georgis to be considered a swing state, President Trump has opened up a measurable enthusiasm gap over Harris.

Massive crowds greeted President Trump on when he came to the Peach State to assist in relief efforts, and bring supplies, in the aftermath of the devastation from Hurricane Helene.

According to Newsweek, a new poll from Quinnipiac University surveyed 942 likely voters in Georgia and 953 likely voters in North Carolina over September 25-29, with each poll having a sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 points.