Liz Cheney's J6 'Star Witness' Cassidy Hutchinson Knowingly Provided False Testimony – Handwriting Expert Blows Up Her Biggest Lie!

Cassidy Hutchinson

Liz Cheney’s J6 ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson knowingly gave false testimony, according to the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight.

The Committee hired a handwriting expert to analyze a handwritten note revealing Cassidy Hutchinson lied in transcribed interviews and public testimony before the J6 Committee with Liz Cheney’s help.

It turns out Cassidy Hutchinson did not write the note.

Liz Cheney coached Cassidy Hutchinson and suborned perjury.

Cassidy Hutchinson claimed during her sworn testimony that she drafted the note during a conversation with Mark Meadows for Trump on January 6, 2021.

White House lawyer Eric Herschmann immediately disputed Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony but his rebuttal was hidden by Liz Cheney.

Handwriting analysis proves Cassidy Hutchinson was lying.

“Hutchinson testified, under oath, that she wrote this note while Mark Meadows dictated to her “illegally” and Eric Herschmann, one of the President’s attorneys, dictated “without proper authority” and Hutchinson wrote both,” the Oversight Committee said.

“Herschmann refuted Hutchinson’s testimony and has maintained for years that HE was the one that wrote the note,” the Committee said. “The J6 Select Committee never contacted him to confirm the authorship of this note.”

Earlier this month Committee Chairman Barry Loudermilk obtained Cassidy Hutchinson’s Signal messages which revealed she was directly communicating with J6 Vice Chair Liz Cheney in 2022.

Liz Cheney was communicating with Cassidy Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge – knowing this is unethical.

“In the months prior to Hutchinson’s explosive private and public testimony, Cheney communicated with Hutchinson, both directly and through an intermediary—Alyssa Farah Griffin—while Hutchinson was represented by her attorney, Stefan Passantino. The Select Committee conducted six transcribed interviews of Hutchinson in total. Passantino represented Hutchinson for the first three interviews,” the Oversight Committee said.

