LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Reporting Live Outside Madison Square Garden in New York City – with Cara Castronuova, George Santos, and Jordan Conradson! — LIVE NOW!

by
The Gateway Pundit is broadcasting outside of Madison Square Garden – Jordan Conradson photo

Watch The Gateway Pundit’s Live Coverage of the Trump Rally at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump announced last week that he will hold a MASSIVE rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 5:00 PM EDT.

According to the Trump Campaign, 50,000 have signed up to attend this historic rally in New York City!

And we are proud to announce that The Gateway Pundit will be covering the pre-rally LIVE outside of Madison Square Garden.

LOOK FOR US LIVE IN NEW YORK CITY!

Former US Rep. George Santos, along with Cara Castronuova and Jordan Conradson, will broadcast live outside Madison Square Garden.

The event is set to be one of the largest political gatherings in the city’s recent history, with Trump addressing thousands of supporters in the 19,500-seat arena, known as the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Ingrassia says this was one of the largest crowds he has seen!

The Live Stream Video was set to begin at 11 AM ET. We had some difficulties.

Update: (11:15 AM ET) We are currently dealing with issues due to cellular activity in the area. We are currently moving to a satellite connection. We will keep you posted.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.