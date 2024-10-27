Leftist San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich Loses It Over Trump in Unhinged NBA Press Conference Rant

San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich transformed an NBA press conference into a tirade against Donald Trump.

Supposedly discussing the team, Popovich opted for a full-throated critique of the former president, resorting to a mix of personal insults and describing Trump as “pathetic,” “small,” and “a whiner.”

The 75-year-old coach can’t resist taking a swing at Trump, and it’s clear his “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is in full effect.

“So he’s pathetic. He’s small. He’s a whiner,” said Popovich.

“We all know that. But you wouldn’t have him babysit your kids. You wouldn’t hire him. If you had a small business, you want that man in your business? There’s no way. But are you going to vote for him for President because he’s strong?”

Popovich didn’t stop there. His comments spiraled into bizarre territory, referencing Kamala Harris as somehow having the upper hand against Trump.

“Kamala Harris whipped his ass in the debate, just obviously. And he’s running ever since. He doesn’t want any part of her because, as she said before, she’s eaten many of his type for lunch as an attorney general, as a prosecutor. He’s a small fry compared to some of the people she’s gone after. He knows it. All he can do is cut people down and do what he does.”

The unhinged coach didn’t stop there; he continued his unfounded criticisms, claiming Trump had been laughed at his entire life and was merely giving “the finger to the world” due to his newfound power.

Popovich claimed Trump was “getting back at everybody” because of his insecurities. He characterizes Trump as a “damaged man” who craves acceptance he never received.

“We’ve all seen all that stuff. The ones that you can be even more angry about because he’s sick. He’s a damaged man. He grew up the biggest wannabe there ever was in New York. We all know that. He wanted to be in the inner circle, but they laughed at him his whole life, just like Obama made fun of him at that dinner, and he was about to melt. That angered him so bad.”

“It was scary. But he was never accepted. He was treated like a fool, like a clown. Now he’s able to just give the finger to the world because of his position now. That’s what he’s doing. He’s getting back at everybody because he’s so small,” he said.

The leftists are clearly in panic mode, forced to rely on name-calling and character assassination to tarnish Trump’s reputation in a last-ditch attempt to sway public opinion. But it’s not working. With Trump’s base standing firm, it seems the more the left tries to tear him down with insults, the more resilient his support becomes.

WATCH: