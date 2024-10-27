Vile Leftist ‘Comedian’ Billy Eichner Melts Down on TikTok, Urges Democrats to “Panic” as Trump Gains Momentum in Polls

In a recent viral rant, left-wing comedian Billy Eichner took to TikTok to unleash a full-blown meltdown over the latest polls showing President Trump making significant gains in key battleground states.

With only two weeks until the election, Eichner’s emotional meltdown serves as a testament to the left’s growing fear of a Trump resurgence. Spoiler alert: it’s as entertaining as it is revealing.

“I don’t post videos like this often, but I will regret it if I don’t. It’s two weeks till the election. I’m getting a lot of texts and feeling a lot of people panicking, and then other people saying, ‘No, no, no, don’t panic. Don’t panic.'” “I think those people are wrong. It is time to panic, okay? Not just panic, but to do something about it. Because, like many people are saying today, the polls are not good. I’m just going to be blunt. I don’t work for the Kamala campaign; I’m just going to call it like I see it. The polls are not good. Trump has the momentum.”

Eichner ranted about Trump’s supposed “rape” allegations and baselessly accused him of being an “incompetent nepo baby.”

Clearly blinded by his own partisan rage, Eichner resorted to fear-mongering and name-calling in a feeble attempt to drum up support for the floundering Democrat Party.

“The man’s a rapist who’s been raping and sexually assaulting women his entire life. He’s an incompetent nepo baby who is mentally disintegrating in front of our eyes, and his voters don’t seem to care. So it’s going to be up to the rest of us—the sane people—to save this country, save the economy, save our most vulnerable citizens: working-class people, women who don’t have access to abortions, LGBTQ folks, anyone with half a brain, the Department of Education, which he wants to completely eliminate. I don’t care if people are going to be like, “Billy Eichner is yelling at us to vote.” Great. You can be annoyed at me, but that’s not the point. Everyone has to get in the game here. We have two weeks. We can’t let what happened with Hillary in 2016 happen again. This man is a rapist. He was convicted of it in a court of law earlier this year, but even if he wasn’t…”

With a complete disregard for facts and decorum, Eichner shamelessly propagated wild conspiracy theories and demonized Trump and his supporters.

Eichner claims that Trump is a danger to “the physical safety of American citizens everywhere.”

Perhaps he missed the memo that crime rates have soared under Democrat leadership in many cities, where his fellow progressives have embraced policies that prioritize criminals over law-abiding citizens.

“So, people saying, “Oh, Donald and Kamala, they’re the same,” or, “I hate him, but I don’t know if I can vote for her.” What the hell are you talking about? Please get involved. He is a danger to the physical safety of American citizens everywhere, not to mention our economy and our personal freedoms, what we do with our bodies, what gets taught in schools. He is very, very dangerous—not in the “cool” way some of his fanboys think he is. I can feel it. I was out talking to voters yesterday. I did not like the vibe. So, please do what you can here.” […] We have two weeks. We will live to regret it if we don’t. Even the people voting for him will live to regret it.”

