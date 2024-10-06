Left-Wing Host Slammed for Using Bible to Justify Abortion, Saying Hurricane May Be Punishment for Red States

by

What does Hurricane Helene have to do with abortion?

Absolutely nothing unless you’re Young Turks Founder and CEO Cenk Uygur.

While Helene should unite Americans to rise above partisanship and all of its usual squabbles, Uygur took to X on Friday to make sure everyone stays in the muck by suggesting Helene is punishment from God against states where abortion is outlawed.

Uygur’s comments are pretty horrendous when we consider the death toll from Helene is over 200 and will probably be higher as emergency services continue their work in the areas affected, but his misquoting of scripture is an issue in itself as blasphemy.

Uygur has misread and misspoken the message from Numbers 5:11 – 31.

Rapper Bryson Gray responded in correcting his interpretation of the passage.

Other users were more abrupt, telling him, “You are evil.”

One responded in telling Uygur, “This is blasphemy.”

It was also noted how idiotic it was for Uygur – an atheist – to tell the rest of us how to interpret God’s judgment in apparently bringing on Helene.

Let’s not kid ourselves and be fooled into taking the bait from Uygur.

The Young Turk’s brand is not commentary or in-depth analysis.

The show and its personalities build a name off of rage bait.

Uygur sat down Friday and tried to concoct an outrageous and eyebrow-raising post that would stir the pot.

Should the reader ever subject themselves to a full Young Turks livestream, you will see how in-sync this line from Uygur actually is with how the show operates.

That is all not to say that Uygur isn’t completely dumb for this take and is in reality very politically in the know and cunning.

He’s pretty much taking a page out of the Gen-Z influencer playbook here and just saying whatever he feels gets him noticed.

Congratulations, here’s that attention you ordered.

 

 

 

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Trending: MUST-SEE! Tim Walz Holds Interview on FOX News – Lies About Abortion – Shannon Bream Delivers Much Deserved Smackdown! (VIDEO)

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Samuel Short, The Western Journal here, and read more of Samuel Short, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.