Lawsuit from 2012 Surfaces Accusing Mark Cuban of Assault by Man Claiming to Be Dirk Nowitzki’s Brother (Nowitzki Has No Brothers) — Alleges Cuban Said Obama Admitted to Being Born in Kenya — “He Put His Tongue in My Ear and His Hands Down My Pants”

A shocking lawsuit from 2012 is making the rounds online once again, accusing far-left billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, of claims related to libel, assault, and slander.

The accuser, a man identified as “Jonathan Nowitzki,” claims that Cuban made inappropriate advances during a Dallas Mavericks game watch party at Cuban’s mansion and even alleged that Cuban revealed Obama privately admitted to being born in Kenya.

The lawsuit, originally filed on June 27, 2012, alleges that Nowitzki, who claims to be the younger brother of NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, who is currently a special advisor to the Dallas Mavericks, was invited to Cuban’s home to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to the legal documents, while Dirk briefly left the room to get snacks, Cuban, visibly intoxicated, made advances toward Jonathan Nowitzki, which quickly escalated into unwanted physical contact.

The legal complaint alleges Cuban “put his tongue in my ear and put his hands down my pants” despite Nowitzki’s clear objections.

The lawsuit claims Cuban drunkenly rambled about a conversation with then-President Obama, during which Obama allegedly confessed that he was not a U.S. citizen, but was actually born in Kenya.

Nowitzki also recounts an unhinged tirade from Cuban, in which the billionaire reportedly accused him of being a “Holocaust sympathizer,” threw a beer can at his head, and physically assaulted him, choking him and threatening to ruin his brother’s career if he spoke out about the incident.

The lawsuit reads in full:

“Comes now, the Plaintiff, Jonathan Nowitzki, who moves this Honorable Court to issue an order requiring the Defendant in this suit to respond. The Plaintiff faces imminent danger and bodily harm from the Defendant, Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks. The Plaintiff seeks a restraining order against Mark Cuban. My name is Jonathan Nowitzki, and I am the younger brother of Dallas Mavericks basketball star Dirk Nowitzki. I currently reside in Würzburg, Germany. On June 21, 2012, I flew to America to visit my brother Dirk. Dirk informed me that we were going to Mark Cuban’s Preston Hollow mansion, located off DeLoache Avenue, to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals, between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder. At around 7 PM, Dirk and I arrived at Cuban’s mansion. Cuban took us to the entertainment room, and we began watching the game. During halftime, my brother Dirk left the room to go to the kitchen to make nachos, leaving me alone with Cuban. Cuban, who had consumed six Miller Lite beers since the beginning of the game, was visibly intoxicated—his speech was slurred, and he was stumbling around. When Dirk left the room, Mark Cuban came over to me, put his arm around my shoulder, and began kissing me on the neck. I immediately said, “Whoa, Cuban, I’m straight, dude. I’m just here to watch the game.” Cuban responded, “You know you want me,” and “I can be your sugar daddy.” He then proceeded to put his tongue in my ear and his hands down my pants. Humiliated, I jumped up and told him that I’m not gay. Cuban then said, “You’re just like the rest of them.” I asked, “Who?” and Cuban replied, “Barack Obama.” Confused, I asked Cuban what he meant. He told me that when he was at the White House after the Mavericks won the championship to meet the President, he and Barack Obama went into the Oval Office. Cuban claimed that Obama confided in him that he was not a U.S. citizen and was actually born in Kenya. Cuban then pointed at me with a Miller Lite in his hand and said, “You don’t deserve to be in this country.” He continued, “You people killed my family in Auschwitz,” and screamed at me, “You Germans killed Jews!” Cuban called me a Holocaust sympathizer and threw the Miller Lite can at my head, striking me in the temple. Trending: 31,000 Mail-In Ballots Requested At Ineligible Addresses – In One Swing State! I staggered back, fell to the floor, and Cuban jumped on top of me. He put his hands around my neck and began choking me, slapping me repeatedly. I begged for him to get off. After about two minutes, Cuban got up, told me to clean myself up, and issued a stern warning. He said, “If you tell anyone about this incident, I will cut Dirk from the team. He’ll be jobless. I will amnesty his contract. Do you understand me?” He pointed at my face and threatened that he had all the money in the world to hunt me down like a dog in Germany. Cuban further stated, “Payback also for what you people did to my family.” I was shocked, scared, and humiliated. When Dirk returned to the room with the nachos, I was too afraid to tell him what had happened. We watched the rest of the game, and I left. I am now at the German Embassy in Washington, D.C., fearing for my life. I fear that Cuban will assault me again. I seek a restraining order.”

The case took a bizarre turn shortly after it was filed. The case ended quietly and mysteriously, with the plaintiff disappearing and the court unable to track him down.

According to court records, Nowitzki, who represented himself pro se, filed the lawsuit without paying the required filing fee. Almost immediately after filing, he requested a temporary restraining order and an injunction against Cuban.

Despite these aggressive legal maneuvers, Nowitzki filed a motion to withdraw the suit just a week later, on July 3, 2012.

The presiding judge, Barbara M.G. Lynn, issued an order on July 20, 2012, dismissing the case but retaining jurisdiction over potential sanctions against Nowitzki.

The court ordered Nowitzki to explain why he should not be sanctioned for his actions, giving him until August 3 to file a response. However, no response was ever received, and all further attempts to contact the plaintiff were futile.

The court’s difficulty in reaching Nowitzki became evident as mail addressed to him was returned as undeliverable on multiple occasions. By August 15, 2012, Judge Lynn officially closed the case due to the plaintiff’s continued absence and non-response.

The court reserved its right to consider sanctions if Nowitzki resurfaced, but he has remained elusive ever since.

Based on the available search results, there is no clear evidence that Dirk Nowitzki has a brother.

Dirk Nowitzki has an older sister named Silke Nowitzki. She was a local champion in track and field and also became a basketball player. Currently, she works for the NBA in International TV.

The Gateway Pundit cannot confirm if the allegations are true or if Jonathan Nowitzki even exists. This story might simply be an example of baseless allegations or even outright fake news.