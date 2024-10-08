LAUGHABLE: CNN’s Brian Stelter Claims Kamala Harris Will Face ‘Sharp Questions’ on ‘The View’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s resident potato Brian Stelter is defending Kamala Harris’s media schedule this week, claiming with a straight face that Harris will face sharp questions when she appears on ‘The View’ this week.

That would be like saying that Donald Trump will face tough questions during his next appearance on the Sean Hannity show.

Harris is trying to do more media after facing criticism for hiding from the press, but her choices for which outlets to appear on are very telling. She is only going into very friendly territory.

The Hill reported:

Harris to sit down with ‘The View,’ Colbert and Howard Stern in media blitz

Vice President Harris will spend the week hitting the airwaves with a series of major media interviews before heading to the West Coast as early voting gets underway.

A senior campaign official said Harris will sit for interviews in the coming days with radio host Howard Stern, late night host Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show,” and the hosts of “The View.”

Those appearances are in addition to a previously announced sit-down with “60 Minutes,” which will air Monday, and an appearance on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast that will be released Sunday.

Harris’s media blitz comes as her campaign has thus far used targeted interviews to reach certain audiences. The vice president has sat for interviews with local outlets in battleground states, and she has done radio interviews and podcasts.

Watch Brian Stelter trying to defend this. It’s hilarious:

Just amazing.

Will anyone even be surprised if the hosts of The View give Harris a standing ovation as she enters the set?

