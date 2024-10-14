Kentucky Woman Who Was Casting Spells, Arrested After Cooked Body Parts Discovered in Home

A spell-caster in Kentucky was arrested after authorities discovered her mother’s dismembered body cooking inside a kitchen pot.

Authorities discovered the gruesome scene after a man who was hired by the homeowner, Trudy Fields, discovered a bloody mattress and hair on the side of the house.

After knocking on the door and receiving no answer, the man went behind the house and discovered what he believed was Trudy’s dismembered body.

The man quickly called the police, and authorities discovered a woman’s dismembered arms, legs, and organs in a folded bloody mattress.

A further search by authorities after obtaining a search warrant revealed body parts inside a kitchen pot were located in an oven inside the home.

Torilena May Fields,32, the daughter of Trudy Fields, has been charged with “obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.”

The Kentucky State Police noted in a citation, “On [Oct. 8], [the witness] stated Torilena was casting spells on them and was being confrontational.”

Per The Daily Caller:

