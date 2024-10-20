Kentucky Man Declared Brain Dead Wakes Up During Organ Harvesting Operation, Opened Eyes and Started Visibly Crying

A Kentucky man who was declared brain-dead woke up as surgeons were in the middle of harvesting his organs.

The Guardian reported that Anthony Thomas “TJ” Hoover II was taken to the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, Kentucky, in 2021 due to suffering from cardiac arrest.

Family members were later told by doctors Hoover “lacked any reflexes or brain activity” and was later taken off life support.

Hoover, who was a registered organ donor, was then taken to have his organs evaluated to see which organs were eligible for donation.

As the evaluation process began, Hoover’s eyes opened up, and he started to look at his loved ones in the room.

Family members were told by doctors, “It was just reflexes – just a normal thing.”

Baptist and the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates reported that an hour later, Hoover’s body was taken into surgery to have his organs removed, but surgeons stopped the process after Hoover started to “thrash” and “cry visibly.”

The doctors then came out and told Hoover’s family he “wasn’t ready” and instructed family members to take him back home and make him “comfortable.”

People reported, “Hoover is still alive and being cared for by his sister as he has difficulty with walking, talking, and memory.”

