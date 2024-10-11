KC Chief’s Kicker Harrison Butker Joins Senator Josh Hawley on the Campaign Trail – Endorses Trump for His Pro-Life Values (VIDEO)

Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker campaigned with Senator Josh Hawley this week in Missouri as the popular senator runs for reelection in the Show Me State.

Butker, the highest paid kicker in the NFL, made headlines following a recent commencement speech earlier this year.

The NFL star’s crime? Daring to uphold and express the very Catholic teachings that should resonate through the halls of the institution the nuns helped establish.

At the Benedictine College 2024 commencement ceremony, Butker delivered a powerful message on the dignity of life, masculinity, and the most important role of all: motherhood—only to be targeted of those who should be his allies in faith.

During his speech, Butker criticized the moral decay under Biden regime, highlighting the contradiction between Biden’s open Catholic faith and his support for abortion rights. He labeled this a “delusional” act, arguing it deceives the public about being both a Catholic and pro-abortion.

The left called for Butker to apologize or lose his job after he professed his faith at a Catholic university’s commencement.

The Chiefs later renewed Butker’s contract making him the highest paid kicker in the league.

And now Butker is campaigning with Senator Josh Hawley in Missouri.

During his appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Thursday night, Harrison Butker endorsed President Donald Trump for his pro-Life convictions.

This was a great segment.