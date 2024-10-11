KC Chief’s Kicker Harrison Butker Joins Senator Josh Hawley on the Campaign Trail – Endorses Trump for His Pro-Life Values (VIDEO)

by
KC CHiefs kicker Harrison Butker campaigns with Senator Josh Hawley in Missouri – via Ingraham Angle

Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker campaigned with Senator Josh Hawley this week in Missouri as the popular senator runs for reelection in the Show Me State.

Butker, the highest paid kicker in the NFL, made headlines following a recent commencement speech earlier this year.

The NFL star’s crime? Daring to uphold and express the very Catholic teachings that should resonate through the halls of the institution the nuns helped establish.

At the Benedictine College 2024 commencement ceremony, Butker delivered a powerful message on the dignity of life, masculinity, and the most important role of all: motherhood—only to be targeted of those who should be his allies in faith.

During his speech, Butker criticized the moral decay under Biden regime, highlighting the contradiction between Biden’s open Catholic faith and his support for abortion rights. He labeled this a “delusional” act, arguing it deceives the public about being both a Catholic and pro-abortion.

The left called for Butker to apologize or lose his job after he professed his faith at a Catholic university’s commencement.

The Chiefs later renewed Butker’s contract making him the highest paid kicker in the league.

And now Butker is campaigning with Senator Josh Hawley in Missouri.

During his appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Thursday night, Harrison Butker endorsed President Donald Trump for his pro-Life convictions.

This was a great segment.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

