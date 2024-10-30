Karine Jean-Pierre Goes on Insane Tangent After AP Reporter Grills Her on Joe Biden’s “Garbage” Comment (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday went on an insane tangent after AP reporter Aamer Madhan grilled her on Joe Biden’s “garbage” comment.

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are “garbage” during a campaign Zoom call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump’s supporters as “garbage.” Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Joe Biden absurdly claimed he was referring to “hateful rhetoric” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden said.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

White House reporters grilled Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden’s “garbage” comment on Wednesday.

“Can you just address the President’s comments yesterday, referring to Trump’s supporter as garbage? And I know he’s tried to clarify that,” AP’s Aamer Madhan asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Yep,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“He’s tried to talk about what the person said, but one, I guess – I’m — I want to know, does he think less of Americans who support Trump than he does of those who do not, and two, why is he using that kind of rhetoric? How is that presidential?” the AP reporter asked KJP.

KJP claimed Biden “was not calling Trump supporters garbage” as she went into a word salad to ‘clarify’ Biden’s comment.

WATCH:

KJP denies to the AP’s Aamer Madhani that President Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” and does not think less of Trump voters than he does his own voters…. Madhani: “Can you just address the President’s comments yesterday, referring to Trump’s supporter as garbage? And I… pic.twitter.com/hdOwnVl9x5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 30, 2024

The AP reporter pushed back on Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Is he — does he have any regret for not being more — his language was not specific. It came out if you were listening to that video…” the reporter said before KJP interrupted him.

“I was — I — I was in the room, Aamer !” KJP said.

He continued: “But if you were any sort of normal person listening to that video or looking at the clips online, you could come to the conclusion that he was calling, at minimum, this one man garbage or not, if not all Trump supporters garbage….But the second part of that is does — does he have any regret for how this is shadowed Vice President Harris’s campaign?”

KJP went on an insane tangent trying to explain Biden’s garbage comment.

WATCH:

DEEP THOUGHTS FROM KJP after an AP reporter admits he believes Biden when he says he wasn’t calling Trump supporters garbage…. AP’s Aamer Madhani: “Is he — does he have any regret for not being more — his language was not specific. It came out if you were listening to that… pic.twitter.com/dAuB1jzAop — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 30, 2024

Videos and partial transcript courtesy of NewsBusters