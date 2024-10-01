Kamala’s Tiny Las Vegas Rally Includes Weirdos, Pro-Palestinian Protesters, and a Guy Wearing a “Satan Respects Pronouns” Shirt

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Kamala held a small rally in Las Vegas on Sunday night with weirdos, pro-Palestinian activists, and a guy wearing a “Satan Respects Pronouns” shirt in attendance.

On their way in, attendees were able to view a naked statue of President Trump. (Who does this?)

The “crowd” was tiny, with very few people in the short stands at the event.

The individuals at the event were colorful to some, weird to others. Who dresses like that? Look at how intent the individual is who is interviewing the rainbow man. You can also see the event was in a small room.

You can see that the tiny venue was too big for the small crowd. People just stood around.

Here is a summary of comments from one individual who attended the rally and wants to remain anonymous:

So….here is my recap of my 2nd experience at the Kamala rally. The venue is much smaller than UNLV where she held the last rally that had a ton of out of state cars and busses that pulled up.

At this rally you had to again give them your phone number, email and address to GOOGLE. I stood my ground stating that the service was slow and the kid that was at the gate finally let me go once I got to email and then I re-booted my phone so they didn’t get my info and was finally granted my red dot sticker, a garage sale red dot. Now I found that funny, why didn’t they choose blue dots?

There was zero line, I walked right in. Once I got in, many people had advanced text messages and seating assignments. I am guessing from the bleachers that it was the unions, UNLV students and Latino groups along with Planned Parenthood. All the usual suspects. People that need federal funding.

…The press area was huge and the stage itself took up a ton of space. Originally, they had seats behind the bleachers for people, and I thought that was weird as there was plenty of room for them to be on the main floor. They eventually moved them when the floor was still empty.

I am not being judgmental but the groups there are voting with emotion and not with facts. I find it odd that the Latinos cheer so loudly for abortion. Maybe they have been Americanized and forgot their Catholic upbringing or maybe they are told to cheer. It is confusing, and they were the largest in attendance.

I walked around and saw many people wearing their masks. I guess they are going to wear them forever. I saw many LGBTQ people including a man with a beard in a dress. He moved fast and I couldn’t get his picture, but I sure tried. MSNBC was there, wearing hats and pink shirts, registering people for some college gig, but they avoided me.

Planned parenthood was in the press area taking a lot of photo ops.

Titus, Rosen, Lee and Horsford spoke. The gist of their plan is LGBTQ, Abortion, Project 2025, and Trump bashing. LGTBQ not sure what they are concerned with since there is a group LGBTQ for Trump and what happened to them when Trump was POTUS? Nothing. Abortion …well that is a states right and if your state has it approved as NV does. …The rest of their motivation was all TRUMP bashing. I think I heard his name actually more than Kamala’s.

I listened to the outright lies but wondered how these people are not questioning that NOTHING she is speaking about is happening now. Freedom? Border Security? Better paying jobs? Affordability of groceries? How do they not understand that giving rich business owners tax breaks gives money to the middle class? It’s called job stability and raises create a better job market.

They spoke about two trains: the DREAM train and the Crazy Train, of which Daddy T is the Crazy Train, according to them. I mean, do they look in the mirror? Maybe, but it is not what I would say represents the American Dream—maybe the American Dream of Crazy?

Rosen stated that SELECTIONS are not CHOICES…so I guess she actually verified that ELECTIONS are SELECTIONS and we don’t choose. That one baffled me.

A young black man was kicked out, I don’t know why. There were 2 medical emergencies, and I am not being mean, but some of these people were quite unhealthy and could barely move, let alone breathe.

My favorite was the pink pussy hat, mask-wearing fool that was wearing a shirt that stated, “Satan respects pronouns”. He was escorted out 2 times by the secret service. I asked Metro why and they said he was causing a commotion. I guess Pink pussy hats are not in this go around? When I was speaking to secret service, I said, I am just here to observe, I am not for any of this insanity, and he said, neither am I.

I really do enjoy going to see how bamboozled these people are and they have zero idea how the laws work or if what they are being told is true. They are Trump deranged to the max.

I was also wondering ..is it possible that you bring your children to these events and the children hear about LGBTQ and Trans and it sinks into their brains. Is it really a choice and is it appropriate to bring them at 8:30 p.m. on a school night, but hey…it was just an observation.

Kamala came on and had a North Carolina accent going when she said to pray for them. I was like cool…but how many accents do you actually have?

I stuck around for about 15 min of her lies and then left. Many people were leaving and I videotaped that. I find it odd that people would go there at 3 p.m. and then leave before she was even done speaking. ODD…so next time, I think I will ask people why if there is a next time.

Once I left, I walked outside and a group of Palestine protestors were bashing Kamala and chanting they will remember come November. It was kind of eerie, but at the same time, at least they are not for her. lol

As I turned, I saw a Pink pussy hat-wearing man and had to interview him (see below). I don’t know what to think about him. He spoke in circles on Project 2025 of which when questioned if he saw it on Trumps website he could only parrot what he thinks he knows and when I asked for facts, he couldn’t produce them. The fact is …it never was Trumps project. He also stated he feared people like me and the proud boys. Now, I hope the average Kamala voter doesn’t have his twisted thoughts, but somehow, I think they probably do.