Kamala’s Border Chaos-Texas DPS Catch Numerous Illegal Aliens From “Special Interest” Countries This Week (VIDEO)

Welcome to another chapter of Kamala’s border chaos. It’s no conspiracy, you are being replaced. The radical left is fundamentally transforming the United States into a third world country with little to no coverage from the mainstream media.

This past week alone, Texas DPS caught numerous illegal aliens, many of which are from “special interest” countries. That is just another way of saying that they have ties to terrorism.

In just a span of two days, the DPS encountered over 460 illegals, over 40 of them were from “special interest” countries. Aerial footage released by the DPS tracks the illegals making their way into the US.

In the last week alone, @TxDPS Troopers working #OperationLoneStar apprehended dozens of illegal immigrants from special interest countries attempting to evade detection by crossing into the United States between ports of entry. Special interest countries are those w/…

Footage from earlier this week shows illegals which were caught by the DPS. On this day alone, 14 illegals were of “special interest” because they were from Turkey and China. A total of 135 illegals in Eagle Pass were caught.

10/2: This morning, @TxDPS Troopers apprehended a group of 135 illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass. Among the group were 14 special interest immigrants from Turkey and China. #BorderSecurity #OperationLoneStar

A few days before, Texas DPS encountered 230 illegal aliens in Eagle Pass. 27 of those individuals were from “special interest” countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, India and Egypt.

TX Troopers Encounter Large Group of Illegal Immigrants, including Special-Interest Immigrants 9/30: This morning, @TxDPS Troopers encountered a group of 230 illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass. Among the group were 27 special-interest immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran,…

Texas has been very successful with Operation Lonestar in catching illegal aliens, smugglers and drug shipments. It was launched by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2021 as part of a response to a failing Federal Government that consistently refuses to protect the southern border.

Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives the Federal Government the authority to protect the US from invasion, which they have failed to do.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.