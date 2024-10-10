BREAKING: Inflation Rises in September – Food Prices Surge – Auto Insurance Prices Soar

Joe and Kamala’s America.

Surprise! Inflation rose to 2.4% in September (less energy and food), the Labor Department said.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.4%

Core services and food surged in September.

Auto insurance prices skyrocketed and are up 56% since Biden-Harris were installed.

Food prices rose… AGAIN.

“The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.8% in September; the eggs index jumped 8.4%. The fruits and vegetables index increased 0.9% over the month, following a 0.2-percent decline in August,” Zero Hedge reported.

Since Kamala took office:

Fox Business reported:

The Labor Department on Thursday said the consumer price index (CPI) – a broad measure of how much everyday goods like gasoline, groceries and rent cost – rose 0.2% in September from the prior month and was up 2.4% from a year ago.

Economists predicted that inflation would slow to 2.3% on an annual basis with it rising 0.1% from last month, according to estimates by economists surveyed by LSEG.

So-called core prices, which exclude more volatile measurements of gasoline and food to better assess price growth trends, were up 0.3% on a monthly basis and 3.3% compared to a year ago – slightly higher than economists’ expectations of 0.2% and 3.2%, respectively.