BREAKING: Inflation Rises in September – Food Prices Surge – Auto Insurance Prices Soar

Joe and Kamala’s America.
Surprise! Inflation rose to 2.4% in September (less energy and food), the Labor Department said.
The Consumer Price Index rose 2.4%
CPI HOT:
CPI 0.2% MoM, Exp. 0.1%
CPI Core 0.3%, Exp. 0.2%
CPI 2.4% YoY, Exp. 2.3%
CPI Core 3.3% YoY, Exp. 3.2%
Core services and food surged in September.
Supercore CPI surges 0.4% MoM, highest since April, driven by surging costs of professional medical services and record high auto insurance. pic.twitter.com/OMc5taUVaw
Auto insurance prices skyrocketed and are up 56% since Biden-Harris were installed.
Auto insurance prices hit new all time high, up 56% under Biden pic.twitter.com/g5jbEPv0GG
Food prices rose… AGAIN.
“The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.8% in September; the eggs index jumped 8.4%. The fruits and vegetables index increased 0.9% over the month, following a 0.2-percent decline in August,” Zero Hedge reported.
Since Kamala took office:
- Gas: +38.2%
- Electricity: +31.3%
- Fuel oil: +37.4%
- Airfare: +24.5%
- Hotels: +42.4%
- Groceries: +22.1%
- Eggs: +69.2%
- Baby food: +31%
- K-12 food: +69.7%
- Rent: +22.9%
- Transportation: +31.1%
- Car insurance: +56.5%
- Real average weekly earnings: -3.4%
Fox Business reported:
The Labor Department on Thursday said the consumer price index (CPI) – a broad measure of how much everyday goods like gasoline, groceries and rent cost – rose 0.2% in September from the prior month and was up 2.4% from a year ago.
Economists predicted that inflation would slow to 2.3% on an annual basis with it rising 0.1% from last month, according to estimates by economists surveyed by LSEG.
So-called core prices, which exclude more volatile measurements of gasoline and food to better assess price growth trends, were up 0.3% on a monthly basis and 3.3% compared to a year ago – slightly higher than economists’ expectations of 0.2% and 3.2%, respectively.