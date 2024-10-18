Kamala Stoops to a New Low, Revealing her True Character… It’s Not Pretty! (VIDEO)

One question… two answers reveals exactly who Kamala Harris and President Trump really are. It may be the toughest question for both of them, “name three positive virtues about your opponent?” President Trump had the most surprising answer while Kamala proved just what an angry, mean spirited, shallow woman she really is.

Plus an Arkansas man arrested for killing his 14 year old daughter’s 67 year old kidnapper. Now he faces possible murder charges. The local Sheriff is on his side, but what will the Grand Jury do?

And 227 illegals captured in Texas. 57 of them are unaccompanied minors. Who won’t believe who was smuggling them into the country.

