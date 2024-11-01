Kamala Spirals After Another Speech is Interrupted by Protestors (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is spiraling as she cracks under the pressure of running for president against Trump.

Harris held a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on Halloween with just days to go until Election Day.

Here is the scene at Kamala Harris’s pathetic rally in Phoenix:

The scene here in Phoenix, Arizona where Kamala Harris is set to take the stage here in a few moments to make her final pitch to voters in this swing state pic.twitter.com/jTEiUpnyea — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) October 31, 2024

Kamala spiraled as another speech was interrupted by protestors.

“Let me say something here! We’re here because we are fighting for a democracy! Fighting for a democracy!” Harris shouted. “And understand the difference here moving forward! Moving forward, understand the difference here! What we are looking at is a difference in this election. Let’s move forward and see where we are!”

Kamala spirals after ANOTHER speech is interrupted by protesters: "Understand the difference here moving forward! Moving forward, understand the difference here! What we are looking at is a difference in this election. Let's move forward and see where we are!" pic.twitter.com/7ktfDiNVcO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2024

A Trump supporter was removed from Kamala Harris’s rally in Phoenix as she delivered a word salad about the Oval Office.

Trump supporter removed from Kamala Harris rally in Phoenix Arizona pic.twitter.com/zHfwJUloZc — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 31, 2024

Kamala Harris is crumbling the same way Hillary Clinton did in October 2016.

