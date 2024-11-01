Kamala Spirals After Another Speech is Interrupted by Protestors (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona

Kamala Harris is spiraling as she cracks under the pressure of running for president against Trump.

Harris held a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on Halloween with just days to go until Election Day.

Here is the scene at Kamala Harris’s pathetic rally in Phoenix:

Kamala spiraled as another speech was interrupted by protestors.

“Let me say something here! We’re here because we are fighting for a democracy! Fighting for a democracy!” Harris shouted. “And understand the difference here moving forward! Moving forward, understand the difference here! What we are looking at is a difference in this election. Let’s move forward and see where we are!”

A Trump supporter was removed from Kamala Harris’s rally in Phoenix as she delivered a word salad about the Oval Office.

Kamala Harris is crumbling the same way Hillary Clinton did in October 2016.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

