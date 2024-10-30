Kamala is Kollapsing: Kamala Can Barely Keep Her Head Up and Looks Absolutely Exhausted After a Light Day Campaigning (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris can barely handle a couple of months on the campaign trail yet she believes she is fit to be US President.

Harris was seen looking absolutely exhausted on Marine One after a light day of campaigning.

This is the same woman who has repeatedly accused President Trump of being exhausted.

Of course, this is projection.

WATCH:

Kamala is exhausted — cracking under the rigors of a presidential campaign after she was installed as a nominee who didn't earn a single vote. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/MFgLlB4jiy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Kamala Harris previously claimed Trump is canceling events because he is “exhausted” even though Trump is holding 2 or 3 rallies and speaking engagements per day.

WATCH:

Kamala claims Trump is exhausted is a joke. He’s not stopped campaigning a single day and running through the tape to the finish line, while she takes off to prepare for a simple interview! pic.twitter.com/zo0uAqgI7e — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) October 24, 2024

Earlier this month President Trump responded to Kamala Harris’s claim that he’s “exhausted” and canceling events.

“What event did I cancel? I haven’t canceled. She doesn’t go to any events. She’s a loser. She didn’t even show up for the Catholics last night. It was insulting. All they are is sound bites,” Trump said.

WATCH: