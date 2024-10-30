Kamala is Kollapsing: Kamala Can Barely Keep Her Head Up and Looks Absolutely Exhausted After a Light Day Campaigning (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris is exhausted

Kamala Harris can barely handle a couple of months on the campaign trail yet she believes she is fit to be US President.

Harris was seen looking absolutely exhausted on Marine One after a light day of campaigning.

This is the same woman who has repeatedly accused President Trump of being exhausted.

Of course, this is projection.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris previously claimed Trump is canceling events because he is “exhausted” even though Trump is holding 2 or 3 rallies and speaking engagements per day.

WATCH:

Earlier this month President Trump responded to Kamala Harris’s claim that he’s “exhausted” and canceling events.

“What event did I cancel? I haven’t canceled. She doesn’t go to any events. She’s a loser. She didn’t even show up for the Catholics last night. It was insulting. All they are is sound bites,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

