Kamala Harris Suggests Men Are “Misogynist” if They Don’t Vote For Her in Dumpster Fire Interview with Al Sharpton (VIDEO)

It happened.

Two of the dumbest people in politics sat down to discuss the 2024 election.

Professional race hustler and MSNBC host Al Sharpton interviewed Kamala Harris on Politics Nation.

The interview with prerecorded and aired Sunday evening.

Al Sharpton asked Kamala Harris about her lack of support from men of all races.

Black men are not supporting Kamala Harris which is why the Democrat machine sent Barack Obama on the campaign trail to shame black men.

Earlier this month Barack Obama scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

My problem with President Obama lecture black men about voting for the Democrats. he only show up when time to lecture us. about voting .pic.twitter.com/HR42OM3B12 — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 11, 2024

It didn’t work.

Black men blasted Barack Obama.

Oh man. Black Americans are DONE with Barack Obama. Listen to black voters respond to Obama trying to shame them into voting for Kamala. These responses are We can now officially call Obama’s smug speech the greatest political backfire of all time… pic.twitter.com/m0e0Weh3ub — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 14, 2024

The Harris camp also rolled out “White Dudes for Harris” last month.

Proud to unveil the very first ad from #WhiteDudesForHarris! We’re coming together to support @KamalaHarris, focusing directly on talking to white dudes about our role in this election. This is just the beginning—we’re showing up, speaking out, and standing for what matters. pic.twitter.com/WAGMb8fbLD — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) September 19, 2024

That backfired too.

Trump shredded ‘White Dudes for Harris’ at the Al Smith charity dinner last week.

“There’s a group called “White Dudes for Harris”… but I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me,” Trump said.

SAVAGE TRUMP: "There’s a group called “White Dudes for Harris”… but I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me." pic.twitter.com/MA1eOe1ljf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2024

Al Sharpton asked Harris if men are misogynist if they don’t support her.

“Do you think some of the resistance of some men – black and white – is misogynist?” Al Sharpton asked Kamala Harris.

“I think that you are absolutely right,” Kamala Harris said after delivering a word salad.

Vice President Kamala Harris tells @TheRevAl during an exclusive interview that the president of the United States must set a standard for the world and what we see in Trump, "demeans the office." Watch the full interview today at 5pm ET on @PoliticsNation. pic.twitter.com/SXhha8ibGw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 20, 2024

Harris admitted the price of groceries is still high because of her failed policies.

KAMALA: "Look, the price of groceries is still too high. I get it and they get it." Then why hasn't she done anything about it in the four years she has been in the White House? Prices have gone one direction: UP. pic.twitter.com/b64hVI1hLh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Imagine this woman trying to deal with China’s Xi or Vladimir Putin.

