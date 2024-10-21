Kamala Harris Suggests Men Are “Misogynist” if They Don’t Vote For Her in Dumpster Fire Interview with Al Sharpton (VIDEO)

by
Al Sharpton’s interview with Kamala Harris

It happened.

Two of the dumbest people in politics sat down to discuss the 2024 election.

Professional race hustler and MSNBC host Al Sharpton interviewed Kamala Harris on Politics Nation.

The interview with prerecorded and aired Sunday evening.

Al Sharpton asked Kamala Harris about her lack of support from men of all races.

Black men are not supporting Kamala Harris which is why the Democrat machine sent Barack Obama on the campaign trail to shame black men.

Earlier this month Barack Obama scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

It didn’t work.

Black men blasted Barack Obama.

The Harris camp also rolled out “White Dudes for Harris” last month.

That backfired too.

Trump shredded ‘White Dudes for Harris’ at the Al Smith charity dinner last week.

“There’s a group called “White Dudes for Harris”… but I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Al Sharpton asked Harris if men are misogynist if they don’t support her.

“Do you think some of the resistance of some men – black and white – is misogynist?” Al Sharpton asked Kamala Harris.

“I think that you are absolutely right,” Kamala Harris said after delivering a word salad.

WATCH:

Harris admitted the price of groceries is still high because of her failed policies.

WATCH:

Imagine this woman trying to deal with China’s Xi or Vladimir Putin.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.