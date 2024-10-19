Kamala Harris and Singer Usher to Speak at Campaign Rally in Atlanta – But the Location is a Secret

Kamala Harris can’t drum up support unless she buses people in or invites a celebrity to headline her events.

Harris will campaign with singer Usher in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday with less than three to go until Election Day.

But the location is private.

So it really isn’t a campaign rally. Kamala Harris will stand on stage like a groupie at Usher’s private concert.

A DNC delegate invited to the Usher concert posted video of the set up on Saturday morning. The concert will be held at Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta.

Atlanta News First reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris and music superstar Usher will take part in a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday. The Harris campaign said the rally will focus on encouraging Georgians to vote early in person. Harris will arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 4:45 p.m. The rally starts at 6:10 p.m., but its location is currently unknown. Harris will also visit the New Birth Church at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest for a service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to reports, more than 1 million people in Georgia cast their ballots this week.

This is a record turnout.