Kamala Harris Gets Put on “Diaper Detail” During Hurricane Helene Photo-Op in North Carolina and Social Media Users Have Humorous Thoughts (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Saturday decided to take time out of her not-so-busy schedule by pretending to care about hurricane victims her regime has screwed over. But she got caught up in an awkward moment, which raised eyebrows on social media.

The Democratic Presidential nominee visited the Pit Authentic Barbecue restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina supposedly to help pack aid boxes for victims of Hurricane Helene. These items included bandages, baby formula, baby wipes, pain relief pills, and diapers.

As ABC News reported, Harris was overnighting in North Carolina as part of a campaign swing as she attempted to turn the state blue for the first time since 2008.

The outlet notes, Harris met with Black elected officials, faith leaders, and community leaders during her appearance. Unsurprisingly, the campaign refused to release a list of the people she met with.

During the photo-op, an unintentional moment of hilarity unfolded when the volunteers decided to put Harris on diaper detail. As TGP readers know, we currently have an elderly dementia patient occupying the White House who is so far gone that Americans believe he wears diapers.

Harris, though, was unconcerned about the irony. She smiled and said, “Put me to work!”

WATCH:

She’s back for another quick photo op: KAMALA: “Put me to work!” MAN: “You’re on diaper detail.” KAMALA: “Whatever. Call me the cleanup crew. Hah.” pic.twitter.com/3om2Pcz5XO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

