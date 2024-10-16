Kamala Harris Can’t Even Answer Why It’s Important to Vote For Her (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris interview with BET

Kamala Harris can’t even answer a simple question but she believes she is qualified to be president of the United States.

Harris sat down for an interview with Black Entertainment Television (BET) to pander to the black community.

Black men are not coming out in support of Kamala Harris so the Democrat party has resorted to shaming and bribing black men.

Barack Obama scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Blacks lashed out at Obama and lit him up for trying to shame them into voting for Kamala Harris.

WATCH (language warning):

A desperate Harris made a last-minute pitch to black men.

Her message to black men? Vote for me and you will get recreational marijuana and $20,000 to start a business.

Now she’s hanging out with rappers for some street cred.

It’s not working.

Rapper “Fat Joe” said to Kamala Harris, “Let us know why it’s so important to vote for you.”

Harris couldn’t even answer the simple question.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there … When you vote, you actually have the ability to determine the future,” Harris said.

WATCH:

Never forget what Kamala Harris did to black men when she was in a position of great power as California Attorney General.

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for cheap California state labor at $2 per day.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

