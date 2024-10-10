Kamala Harris Campaign Co-Chair Gretchen Whitmer Mocks Catholic Communion With Doritos While Wearing Harris-Walz Hat in Bizarre Dominatrix Video

While appearing to play-act as a dominatrix, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) participated in video that mocks the sacred Catholic ritual of a priest giving the Holy Eucharist to a parishioner at mass. The silent video shows Whitmer, wearing a Harris-Walz camo ballcap standing over a kneeling young woman, podcaster Liz Plank, and feeding her a solitary Doritos corn chip.

Doritos are Kamala Harris’ favorite snack. The choice to mock the Holy Eucharist with Harris’ fave Doritos is surely not a coincidence.

The caption to the video is about the CHIPS Act, a federal bill subsidizing computer chip manufacturing in the U.S. signed into law by Joe Biden in 2022.

The caption of the video posted on Instagram by Plank to her “femistabulous” page on Thursday reads, “If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will. Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk.”

But the video has nothing to do with computer chips and everything to do with the staunchly pro-life Catholic Church being mocked by two pro-abortion extremists.

The Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh, “Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video. Gov. Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to an leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?”

Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video. Gov. Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to an leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?pic.twitter.com/daUTNX9vNn — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 10, 2024

Catholic Vote, “How else can this be interpreted other than mockery of Catholics and the sacrament of Holy Communion, not to mention the distasteful pornographic innuendo? Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party.”

How else can this be interpreted other than mockery of Catholics and the sacrament of Holy Communion, not to mention the distasteful pornographic innuendo? Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/KG1BmHYkJM — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 10, 2024

Post Millennial editor Libby Emmons, “Whitmer is the Satanic priestess of abortion with no limits, and Feministabulous revels in the unholy communion. I’m sure they think it’s super cute and just a big laugh.”

Whitmer is the Satanic priestess of abortion with no limits, and Feministabulous revels in the unholy communion. I'm sure they think it's super cute and just a big laugh. https://t.co/ybOLhL77WM — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 10, 2024

The video was filmed at the same time as a “Chip Chat” interview Plank did with Whitmer, but is not featured in the interview video:

Whitmer announced in July that she was a co-chair of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign: