Kamala Harris Calls for Legalizing Marijuana on X – But as San Francisco District Attorney She Oversaw 1,900 Prosecutions for Marijuana Offenses, More than Her Predecessor

Kamala Harris made a last minute pitch to black men on Tuesday.

After much thought, Kamala thought to herself, “What do all black men want the most? – More pot!”

That sounds a bit racist wouldn’t you say?

As Cristina Laila reported earlier, Kamala’s government giveaway included free money to start a business and more pot.

Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. pic.twitter.com/cUCdsvvYZ6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024

As Cristina reported:

Never forget what Kamala Harris did to black men when she was in a position of great power as California Attorney General. Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for cheap California state labor at $2 per day. She locked up so many black men they made a beautiful mosaic out of their faces. Kamala also locked up 1,900 people for marijuana violations. Now she’s offering recreational pot to black men and promising to give them money in exchange for their vote. How is this even legal?

But there’s more…

Not only did Kamala oversee 1,900 marijuana cases while she was District Attorney in California, but she sentenced people on pot charges at a higher rate than under her predecessor.

Via The Mercury News:

Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions in San Francisco, previously unreported records from the DA’s office show. Her prosecutors appear to have convicted people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than under her predecessor, based on data about marijuana arrests in the city.

Kamala should probably sit this one out.