Kamala Harris AGAIN Says It May Take Days to Count Ballots (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris took the entire day off from the campaign trail on Tuesday to sit down for prerecorded interviews with NBC News and Telemundo.

Harris’s interview with NBC News was a total dumpster fire and her interview with Telemundo was not any better.

Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro asked Kamala Harris if she expects to get the results on election night.

Harris once again said it may take more than one night to count ballots.

The Democrats can’t win unless they cheat.

“What do you expect on Election Day? To get the results on the same night, maybe two days later, a week later?”

“Well, I hope to get the results that night, but um… that may or may not happen. Last time it took obviously more than one night,” Kamala Harris said.

WATCH:

Telemundo: "What do you expect on Election Day? To get the results on the same night, maybe two days later, a week later?" Kamala: "Well, I hope to get the results that night, but um… that may or may not happen." pic.twitter.com/hpmxCjquNs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Kamala Harris said the same thing during her interview with NBC’s Hallie Jackson earlier in the day.

Hallie Jackson: “We are sitting here two weeks away from election night. Last election, the former President came out on election night and declared victory before all the votes were counted. What is your plan if he does that again in two weeks?”

Kamala Harris: “Well, let me say this. We’ve got two weeks to go, and I’m very much grounded in the present in terms of the task at hand. We will deal with election night and the days after as they come, and we have the resources, the expertise, and the focus on that as well.”

Hallie Jackson: “So your team is ready to go? Is that what you’re saying? Are you thinking about that as a possibility?”

Kamala Harris: “Of course. This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo a free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol, and 140 law enforcement officers were attacked. Some were killed. This is a serious matter. The American people are, at this point, two weeks out, being presented with a very, very serious decision about what will be the future of our country.”

“And it includes whether we are a country that values a president who respects their duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States,” she said. “Donald Trump has said he would terminate the Constitution of the United States. The American people are being presented with a choice here about whether we want a president who understands that America must stand strong as a leader around the globe or an individual in Donald Trump who openly admires dictators,” Harris said.

WATCH: