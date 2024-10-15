Kamala Harris Advisor Tries to Attack President Trump on “Fitness”, Gets Immediately Embarrassed By CNN Reporter

It is a strange day when CNN doesn’t allow an avowed leftist to peddle their gaslighting unchallenged.

But Kamala Harris’s advisor Ian Sams’ attack on President Trump’s “fitness” was so absurd, especially in light of Kamala’s campaign strategy of hiding from the press, even CNN couldn’t let his nonsense go unchallenged.

CNN reporter: I want to ask you about something you posted on social media that is related to this. You posted a side-eye emoji in response to Trump dropping out of a planned interview with CNBC, alluding, again, to Trump’s mental fitness.

Now, the Vice President was invited to appear with them but declined.

She also declined to be at that Bloomberg conversation or to have a conversation with Bloomberg, I should say.

She also declined an interview with Time magazine.

Declining media hits really isn’t an indicator of mental fitness, is it?

Ian Sams: Well, I think anybody who thinks that the vice president’s dodging tough questions should tune in tomorrow when she sits down with Fox News for an interview.

And so I think she’s out there taking questions even from really tough corners. Today, his appearance at Bloomberg was the first event he has done in one entire month with a mainstream media outlet. Everything else has been in conservative media or friendly spaces.

Watch:

Random Kamala intern “Ian Sams” attempts to attack President Trump’s fitness, gets embarrassed by CNN: “The Vice President was invited to appear with them, but declined. She also declined to be at that Bloomberg conversation… She also declined an interview with Time Magazine.” pic.twitter.com/HsLJY5KiYC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

Sams came under fire for more gaslighting this week when he tried to make a musical interlude that took place in Pennsylvania Monday night as being some strange Biden-like moment.

As Stephen Miller points out, there were TWO attendees in the audience who had medical emergencies. Rather than cut the entire event short or talk while EMTs were addressing the issue, Trump chose to have music played.