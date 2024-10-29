Kamala Continues To Cook Herself Days Before Election | Drew Hernandez

by

Kamala Harris has continued to absolutely cook herself ever since she was finally released by her handlers to do interviews and speak with the media. Not only is she fumbling all of her interviews as her poll numbers continue to nose dive, but she is being heckled everywhere she goes as well.

Kamala Harris attempted to deceive another church congregation by attempting to convince christians that she was God’s chosen candidate and those in the congregation began to heckle her mid fake sermon.

Kamala Harris also continues to under perform with black voters, particularly black men. As her campaign runs out of ideas of how to make this failing candidate somewhat succeed, they had her stop for a barbershop visit with black men and she looked completely out of place.

It appears all of the fake commie joy is running out for Kamala Harris as the nation and Democrat Party watch her brutal collapse.

Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

Drew Hernandez

You can email Drew Hernandez here, and read more of Drew Hernandez's articles here.

 

