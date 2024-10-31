“Kamala Broke It! Let Trump Fix It!” — Former NFL MVP QB Brett Favre Campaigns for Trump in Green Bay, Wisconsin — Here are His Full Remarks – VIDEO

Former Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Brett Favre campaigned with President Trump today in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Favre is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.

Here is a list of his amazing accomplishments. Via far-left Wikipedia:

Current Green Bay Packer running back A.J. Dillon was in the audience tonight, sitting in the front row.

The Green Bay crowd ABSOLUTELY Loves Brett Favre!

This was a historic return for Favre back to Green Bay where he is loved like no other.

Here is Brett Favre’s full remarks at the Trump rally tonight in Green Bay:

Bret Favre: I can tell you one thing. I knew I would come back to Green Bay at various times, but I never thought I would come back in this setting. But I think there’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now. In this election. First and foremost, are there any packer fans in the house? No. No. No. No. No I had a chance to visit with A. J. Dillon prior to coming out here and would have loved to have played with him.

But there’s nothing like Packer fans. This is bigger than the Packers right now, but this is a special place. So thank you for the unbelievable welcome that you gave me. I love you. My My wife and my grandson, I have three grandsons. The oldest, Parker, and he’s going to kill me for saying it, is here tonight. I bring up Parker because our young kids, grandkids, our own kids, nephews, nieces, are the ones that are going to be affected directly.

I wanted Parker to be here and hear this because it’s very important. But it’s an honor to be back here where it all started, the campaign with the next President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Much like the Packer organization, Donald Trump and his organization is a winner. The United States of America won with his leadership.

But I want to address the comment that Joe Biden made yesterday or last night, that said, The supporters of Donald Trump, us, are garbage. Are garbage! I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare he say that, looking out. I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country great.

And as I said It’s clear, I have not done an event like this before, but I decided this time. Why? Why? Do I even have to explain why? Because the statakes are incredibly high. Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream. It’s not just about money. People are losing their lives. Last year, 50 people here in Brown County died of a fentanyl overdose. That’s 50 too many. Our kids face the prospect of World War III. Really.

We’ve already had President Trump once. We’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare and we know which is better. The definition You know the definition of insanity? I think we all know it. It’s doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… Getting back to the point at hand, it would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So It’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback, Donald Trump.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. (crowd) “USA! USA! USA!…” We all know this. Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it. As I said to you earlier about our youth, I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure the future generations get to as well. That would be my grandson, Parker, and his two brothers. Remember this, Let’s Make America Great Again! Thank you.