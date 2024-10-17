JUST IN: Senior Meta Engineer Reveals Anti-Kamala Posts Are Automatically Demoted, Admits to Shadowbanning Tactics to Help Democrats Win Elections (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group released undercover video of a senior Meta engineer admitting anti-Kamala posts on Facebook and Instagram are automatically demoted.

Jeevan Gyawali told the OMG undercover journalist that the Meta user is not notified when their anti-Kamala posts are censored.

“Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris is unfit to be a president because she doesn’t have a child, that kind of sh*t is automatically demoted,” reveals Meta Senior Software Engineer, Jeevan Gyawali to an undercover O’Keefe Media journalist during a hidden camera date.

He confirmed, “The person would not be notified,” but would see a decline in their post engagement and impressions, explaining that Meta’s “Integrity Team” is responsible for controlling content through “civic classifiers,” a system that “shadowbans” posts without notifying users.

“Gyawali also revealed a specialized Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team that was created at Meta,” OMG reported.

“There is a SWAT team that’s already set up since April… just to think about all the scenarios of how the platform could be abused,” he said.

When asked if Meta is doing their due diligence to protect democracy from disinformation, Gyawali ensured “that’s all going to be demoted 100%.”

Gyawali said that Meta has the power to sway political outcomes and that Mark Zuckerberg supports Meta’s agenda to help the Democrat party.

When asked, “You guys [Meta] have the ability to influence the outcome of the election?” Gyawali confirmed, “Yes,” admitting Meta’s power to sway political outcomes. When asked if Mark Zuckerberg Co-Founder and CEO and Meta, supports Meta’s political influence and agenda to help the Democratic Party, Gyawali answered, “100%.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Senior Meta Engineer Reveals Anti-Kamala Posts Are "Automatically Demoted,” Admits Shadowbanning Tactics "Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris is unfit to be a president because she doesn't have a child, that kind of sh*t is automatically demoted,”… pic.twitter.com/4DSkvzvKmO — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 16, 2024

James O’Keefe contacted Jeevan Gyawali to request comment regarding hidden camera footage.

Upon hearing the details, Gyawali responded, “Ah, f*ck!” before quickly hanging up.

WATCH: