JUST IN: RNC Files Lawsuit Against Detroit For Deleting Ballot Box Surveillance Footage



Individuals in Michigan drop several ballots in an unguarded Detroit drop box in 2020

The RNC filed a lawsuit against the City of Detroit Department of Elections for deleting ballot drop box surveillance footage.

The lawsuit accuses Detroit elections officials of violating the Freedom of Information Act by deleting the footage more than two weeks after they requested it from the city.

“Deleting footage that is the subject of a pending FOIA request—submitted more than two weeks before the footage was deleted—is a clear violation of FOIA,” the RNC said, according to CBS News. “Detroit had a clear legal obligation to preserve and provide the footage, which they violated.”

The RNC requested drop box footage from the August primary election.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said the GOP will hold Detroit accountable and make sure the surveillance footage for the 2024 election is preserved.

“Deleting drop box surveillance footage while there is a pending FOIA request for it is an assault on transparency. This breach of trust is exactly what reduces confidence in our elections. We will hold Detroit accountable, as this secrecy has no place in a fair and secure election — Michiganders deserve far better.” – RNC Chair Whatley

Excerpt from CBS News:

The Republican National Committee has filed another lawsuit against Detroit, alleging the city deleted drop box surveillance footage and violated the Freedom of Information Act. Jonathan Koch and the RNC filed the lawsuit against the City of Detroit Department of Elections on Tuesday. The lawsuit alleges that they had requested drop box surveillance footage from the city earlier this year, but it was deleted, and the RNC never received it. On Aug. 20, the Koch allegedly submitted a FOIA request for the surveillance footage on behalf of the RNC. The request was submitted for footage in connection to the “Absent Voter Ballot Drop Box” on the Northwest Campus of Wayne County Community College at 8200 W. Outer Drive, according to the lawsuit. The city acknowledged receiving the request on Aug. 21, and on Aug. 24, it sent a letter asking for an extension of their response deadline by 10 more business days under MCL 15.235(2)(d). On Sept. 16, Koch received an electronic response from the city, in which they said, “The video is no longer available after 30 days and is recorded over,” according to the lawsuit.

As a reminder, in 2022, The Gateway Pundit purchased video footage from 13 drop boxes in the Detroit area from the 2020 election. What we found was astonishing.

In early September 2022, The Gateway Pundit released a shocking video compilation of individuals and sometimes teams of people depositing stacks of ballots into absentee ballot drop boxes at Detroit’s satellite voting centers before the November 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up worked with a team of investigators at MC4EI to uncover potential voter-related crimes and “irregularities” found on hundreds of hours of Detroit satellite office surveillance footage.

Thank you MC4EI for their investigative work on this.

