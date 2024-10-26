JUST IN: New Image of Joe Biden’s Improperly Stored Vice Presidential Records Released

A new photo of Joe Biden’s improperly store Vice Presidential records was obtained by America First Legal.

There are boxes upon boxes of records improperly stored yet Joe Biden was never charged by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

BREAKING — NEW IMAGE OF BIDEN’S IMPROPERLY REMOVED VICE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS Boxes upon boxes: pic.twitter.com/Uej8W4o1Fi — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 25, 2024

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia rental home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

Some of the most highly sensitive documents were stored at Penn Biden Center in an unlocked office and closet.

According to Special Counsel Robert Hur, Joe Biden kept more than 600 pages of classified documents in unlocked drawers/closets at the Penn Biden Center and stored some of them in dilapidated boxes in his Delaware garage and other unsecured locations where Hunter Biden could easily access them.

The FBI identified numerous folders, including many labeled “EYES ONLY VPOTUS” which contained highly classified material related to intelligence sources and methods.

“Mr. Biden’s office did not lock,” Hur said in his 345-page report, “and the adjoining outer office where Mr. Biden’s executive assistant maintained his files was always accessible through Mr. Biden’s office.” In a footnote, Hur added that “the Vice President’s office could only be locked from the inside using a panic button.”

Visitors from all walks of life, including dangerous actors from China and Ukraine had access to the classified documents stored at Penn Biden Center.

There was virtually no real security at the Penn Biden Center and in 2019 visitors no longer needed a key fob or security escort to access the floor where all of the stolen classified documents were stored, according to Hur’s report reviewed by this reporter.

Robert Hur also couldn’t determine who had access to Biden’s unsecured classified documents because the Penn Biden Center’s security deleted all the visitor logs from 2017-2021.

Biden was still not charged and none of his aides, handlers or gatekeepers were charged with obstruction or conspiracy (unlike Trump’s aides).