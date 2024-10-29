BREAKING: Unhinged Transgender Leftist Arrested For Threatening to Kill President Trump at Pennsylvania Rally Days After Media Claims Trump Praised Hitler

A transgender ‘man’ who uses she/her pronouns was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct for threatening to kill President Trump at his Pennsylvania rally.

President Trump held a rally at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Paul J Gavenonis, 74, of State College, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday night while buying passes for Trump’s rally just days after The Atlantic dropped a hit piece claiming Trump praised Hitler.

According to a witness, Gavenonis said, “I hate Donald Trump. I’d like to shoot that guy.”

In an interview with Secret Service, when asked if he would fatally shoot Trump, Gavenonis said, “Probably. Yeah.”

Gavenonis was denied bail and is currently detained at Centre County Prison.

WTAJ reported:

