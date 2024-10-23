JUST IN: Judge Orders Rudy Giuliani to Give Control of Manhattan Penthouse Apartment, Valuables, and Luxury Items to Georgia Election Workers

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over a large amount of his valuables and his Manhattan apartment to a receivership that will be controlled by Plaintiffs related to a defamation judgment against him related to his claims about 2020 election fraud.

A DC jury previously decided that Giuliani should pay $148 million in damages.

Judge Lewis Liman, a Trump appointee, said Giuliani must turn over his interest in the New York property to the Plaintiffs so it can be sold.

According to Bloomberg, Giuliani listed $500 million in debts and between $1 million and $10 million in assets in a previous bankruptcy filing.

Giuliani was also ordered to turn over special mementos, luxury watches and gifts he received after the September 11 terror attacks.

“In addition to the Trump campaign fees and the New York apartment, Giuliani must also turn over a collection of several watches, including ones given to him by European presidents after the September 11, 2001, attacks; a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey and other sports memorabilia; and a 1980 Mercedes once owned by the Hollywood star Lauren Bacall. Additionally, the judge ordered that Giuliani turn over his television, items of furniture and jewelry,” CNN reported.

The defamation suit was related to Giuliani’s statements about surveillance video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night in 2020.

Judge Beryl Howell unilaterally decided that Rudy Giuliani was guilty of defamation after he was late turning in a financial statement in the case.

The judge has not made a decision on Giuliani’s Palm Beach, Florida condo or his four New York Yankees World Series rings.

A hearing on Giuliani’s Florida property will be held next week.