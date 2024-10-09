Just How Pro-Choice Are You and What Are You Willing to Accept?

Guest post by Janet Morana

Executive Director, Priests for Life

You say you are pro-choice. But how pro-choice are you?

Did you agree with then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam who said during a radio interview in 2019 that the decision on what to do with an infant who survived abortion should be left to the mother and her physician?

To be clear, the mother wanted to have this hypothetical late-term baby aborted and the physician was the abortionist who did his or her best to kill the baby. Should they be the ones to decide? Do you support letting this baby die?

Could you do that to your own son or daughter?

Are you so pro-choice that when you listen to this undercover phone call from a woman setting up an appointment for an abortion at 26 weeks, you agree she should be free to make this decision, and that this should be legal?

How about this one at 28 weeks?

Or this one at 30?

Staffers at all three abortion sellers were told the babies and mother were healthy. Is that the kind of choice you support?

Are you pro-choice enough to shrug off these calls – and many more like them – that Priests for Life and Abortion Free New Mexico released in 2017?

Abortion advocates hide behind the lie that late-term abortions happen only rarely and only when mothers are at death’s door, or the babies have been deemed “incompatible with life.” These are lies.

At Priests for Life, we were involved in 2015 in trying to change the mind of a young mother from the UK who traveled to Albuquerque to abort her baby at 30 weeks. Pro-lifers there were willing to adopt the baby, who could have been delivered rather than aborted.

Do you support that young woman’s decision when clearly there were other choices?

How about sex-selection abortion? Should it be legal to kill a baby for the crime of being the opposite gender from what his or her parents wanted?

What about aborting babies who have life-limiting disorders? Did you cheer along with the Democrats in Congress when Kate Cox was introduced at Joe Biden’s last State of the Union address? She was chosen as the guest of honor by Jill Biden for going public with the story about how she had to leave Texas to kill her baby, who had been diagnosed with Trisomy 18. Are you OK with that, or did you feel a little weird applauding when Biden overtly threatened Supreme Court justices for having overturned Roe v. Wade?

What about selective reduction, the dirty secret of the infertility industry? Do you think that having “created” too many babies through in vitro fertilization, parents have the right to kill some of them?

All of these types of abortions are happening every day in our nation, and if Kamala Harris has her way, they will happen more frequently all over the country, and you and I will pay for them with our tax dollars.

If you find yourself questioning the limits of your support for abortion, I urge you to consider that every baby who dies in an abortion – no matter how early or late in the pregnancy, no matter how he or she was conceived, how healthy or unhealthy, boy or girl, singleton or quadruplet – every single one is a human being with a right to life.

I also want you to consider that within 24 hours of your conception, as the fertilized egg that was you began its journey through the fallopian tube, every bit of genetic material you have now was present. You were not your mother’s body; you were a unique individual.

Every time a mother chooses abortion, a unique individual dies.

Are you really OK with that?

Janet Morana is the executive director of Priests for Life and the co-founder of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign. Her books include Everything You Need to Know About Abortion – For Teens.