JUST IN: America’s Largest Supplier of Drinking Water Hacked

American Water Works, the US’s largest supplier of drinking water, said its computer system was hacked.

The New Jersey-based company provides drinking water to more than 14 million people across 14 states.

American Water Works is also on 18 US military installations.

“In an effort to protect our customers’ data and to prevent any further harm to our environment, we disconnected or deactivated certain systems. There will be no late charges for customers while these systems are unavailable,” an American Water spokesperson told CBS News. The company is “working around the clock to investigate the nature and scope of the incident,” the spokesperson added.

The company said it had notified law enforcement and is cooperating with them.

According to its website, American Water is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and provides drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations. It manages more than 500 water and wastewater systems in about 1,700 communities in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.