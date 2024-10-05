JUST IN: 3-Time Convicted Violent Criminal Repeatedly Threatened to Kidnap and Kill Judge Cannon and Her Family – But Biden-Harris DOJ Waited FOUR MONTHS to Arrest Him

A three-time convicted violent criminal repeatedly threatened to kidnap and kill Judge Aileen Cannon and her family but the Biden-Harris DOJ waited FOUR MONTHS to bring charges and arrest him.

Aileen Cannon is a Trump-appointed judge for the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Judge Cannon was assigned to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against President Trump.

Eric Rennert, 65, of Illinois, is facing six federal charges and the indictment accuses him of communicating interstate threats and threatening to kidnap, injure, and murder a federal judge.

The indictment did not name Judge Cannon, however, it said a Federal Judge in St. Lucie County received the threats.

According to the indictment, Rennert threatened to kidnap and kill Judge Aileen Cannon on May 25. Three days later on May 28 he repeated the threats.

On July 24, Rennert once again threatened to assault, kidnap and murder Judge Cannon with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with a federal judge while engaged in the performance of official duties.

The third threat in late July was shortly after Judge Cannon dismissed Jack Smith’s classified documents case against President Trump.

Judge Cannon dismissed the ENTIRE case: . “The clerk is directed to close this case,” Cannon wrote.

“Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme—the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” Cannon wrote in her order.

The Biden-Harris DOJ waited four months until after the deadly threats began to charge Rennert.

Rennert was taken into custody and will be transported to Florida. He has not entered a plea.