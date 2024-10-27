Joe Rogan’s Explosive Trump Interview Shatters Records with 26 Million Views in Just 24 Hours! — Here’s What You Missed

Joe Rogan hosted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in an interview that smashed records across platforms. As soon as the episode dropped at 10 p.m. Eastern on Friday, viewing figures shot through the roof, pulling in a remarkable 300,000 viewers within the first half hour alone.

By the 16-hour mark, the episode had racked up an astounding 14.6 million views and over 292,000 comments on YouTube, according to Trump’s campaign.

Now, as the dust settles 24 hours later, the episode has broken into historic territory with over 26 million views on YouTube and over 405,000 comments, marking it as the most-watched podcast appearance for any 2024 candidate thus far, according to leftist Newsweek.

This episode has reached more viewers than any previous political podcast appearance, solidifying Trump’s resonance with audiences eager for unfiltered, high-stakes conversations.

The Joe Rogan Experience, which holds the title of the most-watched podcast globally, boasts a whopping 14.5 million Spotify followers and 17.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Newsweek asserted that while Spotify and Apple Podcasts don’t disclose specific viewership for individual episodes, the record-breaking YouTube numbers suggest Rogan’s Trump episode has become a cultural milestone, attracting more attention than any other political podcast in recent memory.

President Trump has now done long-form interviews with the top four podcasts in America: The Joe Rogan Experience, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, the Shawn Ryan Show, and The Tucker Carlson Show.

Here’s what you missed:

Joe Rogan explained President Trump’s popularity: “People were tired of someone talking in this bullshit, pre-prepared, politician lingo. And even if they didn’t agree with you, they at least knew, whoever that guy is, that’s him. When you see some people talk … you don’t know WHO they are.”

President Trump outlined his plan to avoid World War III and restore world peace: “I believe, that as president-election, I would get that war stopped — and stopped fast. We have tremendous power in the United States — if you know how to use the power.”

President Trump exposed Kamala’s Marxist record: “She was ‘Defund the Police.’ She was for all these [taxpayer-funded] transgender operations.”

President Trump EXPOSES Kamala Harris’s radical Marxist record, including: – Defunding the Police

President Trump recalled his iconic shift working at McDonald’s: “I got a call from [Google’s CEO]. He said, ‘This is the biggest thing we’ve had in years!'”

President Trump condemned Kamala’s electric vehicle mandate: “I will terminate the mandate immediately.”

President Trump discussed the necessity of strong leadership: “Russia would’ve never gone into Ukraine if I were president … I told him, ‘Vladimir, you’re not going in’ … oil prices at $40/barrel wouldn’t have given him the money to prosecute that war.”

President Trump condemned the botched Harris-Biden Afghanistan withdrawal: “That’s when I realized Milley was a dummy. I said, ‘We’re leaving, but I want to get everything out.’ ‘Sir, it’s cheaper to leave it.’ … He just said ‘cheaper.'”

President Trump described his meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un: “He said, ‘I have a red button on my desk.’ I said, ‘I have a red button also, but mine’s bigger than yours — and mine works.'”

President Trump mused about UFOs, extraterrestrial life, and more: “There’s a lot of interest in the people coming from space — and I know you’re interested in that.”

President Trump ribbed Kamala for backing out of an interview with Joe Rogan: “Could you imagine Kamala doing this show? … I hope she does because it would be a mess. She’d be laying on the floor comatose. You’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics!'”